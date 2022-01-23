Sedef Kabas: ‘The bull doesn’t become king by entering the palace’, Turkish journalist arrested for ‘insulting the president’

Quote quote on the channel again shared on Twitter Kabas denies these allegations. In Turkey, insulting the president carries a prison sentence of one to four years. Kabas had said on Tele1 channel, ‘There is a very famous saying that one who has a crown on his head becomes wise. But as we are seeing this is not true.’ He said that a bull entering the palace does not make him a king, but the palace becomes a farm. Kabas later posted this saying on Twitter as well. (Photo : Instagram)

Spokesperson said – the intention of the journalist to spread hatred Erdogan's chief spokesman Fahrettin Altun called the female journalist's comments "irresponsible". He wrote on Twitter, 'A so called journalist is openly insulting our President on a TV channel, with no other target than to spread hatred.' In his court statement, Kabas denied any intention to insult the president. Mardan Yanardag, editor of Tele1 channel, has opposed the arrest of Kabas.

The channel opposed the arrest He said that his arrest at 2 o'clock in the night for a saying is unacceptable. This attitude is an attempt to intimidate journalists, media and society. Erdogan served as Turkey's prime minister for 11 years before becoming the country's first directly-elected president in August 2014. Thousands of people have been accused of insulting Erdogan since he became president. In 2020, more than 31,000 investigations related to the allegations were filed, according to the Reuters News Agency.

Trying to kill the president amid mounting criticism Last month it was reported that an attempt had been made to kill Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish media reports that police recovered a bomb from a car that was to be deployed in Erdogan's convoy in the country's southeastern province of Sirt. Erdogan was to attend an event in Sirte. According to the information, the bomb was planted under the security car of the police. Turkish police made this disclosure at a time when the country's economy has reached an abyss and Erdogan is under criticism.

Murder attempts have already been made The bomb was destroyed by the Turkish Police's Bomb Disposal Squad and it was sent to forensic experts for investigation. Even after this revelation, Erdogan joined the program and he said in his speech that there is no place for terrorism in the future of the country and the region. There have been attempts to kill President Erdogan in Turkey in the past. In 2016, there was an attempt to kill Erdogan. During this, 50 rebels had reached the place by helicopter, where Erdogan was vacationing.

