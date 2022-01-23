IND vs SA stats: India forced to clean sweep for the 5th time in ODI history, captain KL Rahul got embarrassing record

South Africa defeated India by 4 runs in the last and exciting ODI match of the series played at Newlands on Sunday. With this, he made a clean sweep of the ODI series 3-0. In reply to South Africa’s target of 288 runs, the Indian team was reduced to 283 runs in 49.2 overs.

This was the fifth time that India were forced to face a clean sweep in an ODI series of three or more matches. On the other hand, KL Rahul, who is leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, has the embarrassing record of becoming the first Indian captain to lose the first three matches. Let’s know about the other records made in the match…



Most runs in ODIs, in which all 20 wickets fell

642 runs: Afghanistan (338) vs Ireland (304), Greater Noida 2017

573 runs: Australia (307) vs Pakistan (266), Taunton 2019

570 runs: India (315) vs Australia (255), Bengaluru 2001

570 runs: South Africa (287) vs India (283), Cape Town 2022

India forced to clean sweep for the 5th time in ODI series (3+ ODIs)

0-5 vs West Indies, 1983

0-5 vs West Indies, 1989

0-3 vs Sri Lanka, 1997

0-3 vs New Zealand, 2020

0-3 vs South Africa, 2022

Lowest run win for South Africa against India (ODI)

Run 4: Cape Town 2022

5 runs: Kanpur, 2015

10 runs: Nagpur, 2000